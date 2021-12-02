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STEW PETERS WITH DR. PETER GLIDDEN - DOCTORS HAVE KILLED MANY PATIENTS THAT COULD HAVE LIVED
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260 views • December 02, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Doctors in the US have been outright murdering their patients whether they know it or not with unnatural, mass-produced medicines that do little to nothing for their patients. This goes on all the time while Big Pharma gets billions in profits.
Dr. Peter Glidden joins us.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Doctors in the US have been outright murdering their patients whether they know it or not with unnatural, mass-produced medicines that do little to nothing for their patients. This goes on all the time while Big Pharma gets billions in profits.
Dr. Peter Glidden joins us.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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