Regarding the Good News about The Scientist and The Antidote of Coronavirus

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There are three kinds of medicines. These three medicines are definitely effective for lung. All viruses include the coronavirus and omicron even monkeypox, all of the symptoms mostly affect two organs, and the immune system goes down. The main glands on your body grow tumors and acne