Barbie's Dark and Disturbing History
LoneGunman
“Barbie” was widely praised by mass media for its “empowering” messages. In reality, it is steeped in hypocrisy as it actually encourages hate, division, and the manipulation of others.

The Absolute Hypocrisy of the Movie “Barbie”

Here’s a look at the insidious messages embedded in this supposed family-friendly movie.

https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/the-absolute-hypocrisy-of-the-movie-barbie/

social activismbreakup of the family unitdoctrine of devils

