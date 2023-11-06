Barbie's Dark and Disturbing History

“Barbie” was widely praised by mass media for its “empowering” messages. In reality, it is steeped in hypocrisy as it actually encourages hate, division, and the manipulation of others.
The Absolute Hypocrisy of the Movie “Barbie”
Here’s a look at the insidious messages embedded in this supposed family-friendly movie.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/the-absolute-hypocrisy-of-the-movie-barbie/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.