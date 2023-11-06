Barbie's Dark and Disturbing History

“Barbie” was widely praised by mass media for its “empowering” messages. In reality, it is steeped in hypocrisy as it actually encourages hate, division, and the manipulation of others.



The Absolute Hypocrisy of the Movie “Barbie”

Here’s a look at the insidious messages embedded in this supposed family-friendly movie.

https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/the-absolute-hypocrisy-of-the-movie-barbie/