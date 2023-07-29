Melbourne Freedom Rally 29 July 2023

This is the story of our freedom rally last Saturday, starting as usual from Parliament House. Interestingly, Premier Daniel Andrews was in the building, and funny, no police security at the door, not even one. It's obviously all theatre when it does happen. We were made to move on at Bourke Street Mall, the place of last week's flare up. This time it was carefully managed, only calling for five or six Police offices. Our route then reached places such as Federation Square and the State Library where some good speeches were made for those who happened to be there to hear them. Then it was back to Parliament House, a steady march. Pray that next week our route will be more clearly laid out.