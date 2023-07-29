Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 29 July 2023
channel image
Lightpath
13 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

This is the story of our freedom rally last Saturday, starting as usual from Parliament House. Interestingly, Premier Daniel Andrews was in the building, and funny, no police security at the door, not even one. It's obviously all theatre when it does happen. We were made to move on at Bourke Street Mall, the place of last week's flare up. This time it was carefully managed, only calling for five or six Police offices. Our route then reached places such as Federation Square and the State Library where some good speeches were made for those who happened to be there to hear them. Then it was back to Parliament House, a steady march. Pray that next week our route will be more clearly laid out. 

Keywords
freedommelbournespeechesparliament housebourke streetfederation squarestate libraryrally police

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket