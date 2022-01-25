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127,000 RUSSIAN TROOPS DEPLOYED! - U.S. Sends Weapons To Ukraine! - Tells Americans To LEAVE NOW!
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908 views • January 25, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the fearmongering of the media fueled war in Ukraine against Russia as the US government prepares to cause another proxy war to bring the world to its knees in fear.
The reality is, this fear probably won't actually reach reality. However, there is always the risk that the fearmongering will be successful.
The US government is sending massive amounts of lethal "aide" to Ukraine to use against the Russian military. They're also telling all Americans to leave Russia immediately. The rhetoric is heating up and is based in complete fantasy.
Russia has sent 127,000 troops to the Ukraine border in defense. China is also sending troops to Taiwan all the while. This could heat up into another world war. Or it could fizzle out if people reject the propaganda and reject the state.
The notion of a global war mixed with intermittent lockdowns would make Orwell blush.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the fearmongering of the media fueled war in Ukraine against Russia as the US government prepares to cause another proxy war to bring the world to its knees in fear.
The reality is, this fear probably won't actually reach reality. However, there is always the risk that the fearmongering will be successful.
The US government is sending massive amounts of lethal "aide" to Ukraine to use against the Russian military. They're also telling all Americans to leave Russia immediately. The rhetoric is heating up and is based in complete fantasy.
Russia has sent 127,000 troops to the Ukraine border in defense. China is also sending troops to Taiwan all the while. This could heat up into another world war. Or it could fizzle out if people reject the propaganda and reject the state.
The notion of a global war mixed with intermittent lockdowns would make Orwell blush.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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