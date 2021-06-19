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Dr.David.Martin. One of the best presentations I have uploaded in some time....
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1714 views • June 19, 2021
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Rumble — Presentation given by Dr. David Martin at the “Free & Brave” Conference held at the Church of Glad Tidings in May, 2021.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/dr-david-martin-exposes-the-tools-of-eugenicists-you-dont-have-dna/
https://rumble.com/vi7itd-dr.-david-martin-how-did-we-get-here.html
Rumble — Presentation given by Dr. David Martin at the “Free & Brave” Conference held at the Church of Glad Tidings in May, 2021.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/dr-david-martin-exposes-the-tools-of-eugenicists-you-dont-have-dna/
https://rumble.com/vi7itd-dr.-david-martin-how-did-we-get-here.html
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