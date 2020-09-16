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NEW AUDIO Released in Ukraine Reveals Joe Biden Trashing Trump
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81 views • September 16, 2020
Audio conversation with US Vice President Joe Biden and the President of the Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on 16 November 2016. Discussion transitional administration in the US and visa free rigime for UKRAINE null
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