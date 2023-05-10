From JFK to Coronavirus Same Group of Mechanics at Work - Ole Dammegard

Ole Dammegard joins Brian Ruhe for the first time on March 26, 2020. Ole's website is: https://lightonconspiracies.com/press/



Ole describes Bill Gates and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Rehearsing for the Coronavirus in October, 2019! There is like a travelling troupe which goes around creating false flags and assassinations generation after generation and they all work for the same globalist elite.

Truth Seeker, Code Breaker and Peace Maker Ole Dammegård, awarded the Prague Peace Prize, nominated for the Light House Award and adopted by the Apache Nation, is an author, International speaker, raja yoga teacher, award winning artist, musician (2 solo albums), composer (TV, and a short film), inventor, former journalist and investigator, who has dedicated the last 30 odd years of his life to researching many of the global conspiracies. His main focus has been to find out the truth about the assassinations of JFK, the Swedish Prime minister Olof Palme, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, John Lennon and Lady Di, plus the terror attacks of 911, Norway, Oklahoma City and many, many more. He is now considered a leading expert on false flag operations and is believed to have managed to expose and stop several planned massacres.

Over the past 35 years, Ole has discovered links between all of these assassinations, which has led him to believe that the same people were involved in both the JFK and Olof Palme murders, as well as many other major ‘events’. The same Global Elite seem to have used the same skilled mechanics for decades for doing their ‘dirty work’.

Ole has done some 500-1000 International interviews (with a total of several millions of views). Ole has appeared as an International speaker in the USA, Mexico, UK, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Holland, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Poland, Gibraltar, Spain and Sweden. He was chosen to represent the people of Europe when giving a JFK-memorial speech in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 2016, as well as being one of the speakers at the World Peace Day in Gibraltar.

He has written several books, such as ‘Coup d’etat in Slow Motion’ Part I and II and is currently working on the following title; ‘A Global Tour of Terror Part I and II, ‘The Elusive Enigma’ and the book ‘Guilty Victim’. He is also very busy with a series of documentaries aiming at exposing many of the false flag operations that are currently hitting modern society.

