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FROM COVID TO CLIMATE: THE LOCKDOWN PLAYBOOK
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Is history repeating itself?  Jefferey reveals a chilling, months-long pattern of government-issued "stay indoors" warnings spreading across America — and asks the question mainstream media refuses to: Is this really about air quality, or is it about controlling your behavior?


The EPA is pointing to PM 2.5 fine particulate matter in states including Arizona, California, and Oregon — toxins linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological damage. But Jefferey digs deeper: these pollutants largely come from power plants, industries, and automobiles — so why are individuals being told to lock themselves inside instead of going after the source?


The study driving these alerts openly admits its goal is changing human behavior at scale. As Jaxen reveals, the researchers themselves ask: "How fast can we change people's behavior?" Under the banner of climate change, fear-based messaging is being used to pressure Americans to drive less, change their diets, and comply — using the same carrot-and-stick psychology deployed during COVID lockdowns.


This is not a coincidence. This is a pattern. And you need to see it.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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