Gungrave (2002, Playstation 2)

Gungrave is a third-person shooter developed by Red Entertainment, Positron Co and Ikusabune, and published by Sega (in North America), Red Entertainment (in Japan), Sony (in Korea) and Activision (in Europe).



The story takes place in a near-futuristic city which is in the grip of a crime syndicate called Millennion, run by "Bloody" Harry MacDowell. You take the role of Brandon Heat, a former member of the syndicate who was killed by them. A scientist has brought back Brandon from the grave with his technology so that Bradon, who is no referred to as "Beyond the Grave" or simply "Grave", can execute his revenge on Harry and the syndicate with the side effect that the city will be freed of Millennion.



The gameplay focuses on over-the-top shootouts. Grave is armed with two huge pistols with infinite ammo and no reloading which can be fired while moving. You can also choose to let them have rapid fire. You can jump and jump forwards, backwards and to the side to avoid gunfire. Grave carries a coffin on his back which he can swing around him for close-range attacks. Hitting targets continuously will raise a counter. The counter will end if you don't hit a target for a some seconds. The score will be added to a gauge. If the gauge is full, you get a rocket which can fire from your casket as a powerful special attack.

