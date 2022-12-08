Live UFO chat with Paul --095- Weekly CatchUp on UFOs and Paranormal

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:02:20] (2) Main Topics begins - First look over the cams around the house using VLC videolan player [00:10:00] (3) Ghost Apparition Hallway Comparison of lights and shadows to prove something forming in front of cabinet and not pareidolia! [00:22:33] (4) Various snaps from New Camera of Bees, Bird and stars finally.. next planes hopefully? [00:31:34] (5) Short I did about Slimer in the hallway. Is it a head poking around corner? and shadow is different! [00:34:45] (6) ReLook at some frames from GabberBeastTV Aus Orb video.. is it same as other orbs? [01:24:00] (6b) Look over Drones with ION propulsion and Sphere inside Sphere [02:12:00] (7) Pauls Bitchute Back up channel and look at stupid comments on my Secureteam debunk videos. [02:20:48] (8) Snowboarding FAKED UFO video and idiots attacking the debunk. Paul verifies the footage and counts 8 red flags why its 100 percent a hoax! [02:58:00] (9) GUFON is now a disinfo agent promoting BS in2thinair kids channel and today is a cube ufo and uses secureteam hoax photoshop as proof of cube ufos! [03:02:00] (9b) Exposing the channel in2thinair using fraud big channels and content to build his channel to 51K subs. [03:12:00] (9c) What causes the Cube/squares on Sun SOHO images date loss.. and Paul explains how they fit it later with error correcting code also sent with the image and transmission. [03:28:00] (9d) Other silly artifacts on the images hes promoting as UFOs and Paul explains what each are as artifacts from radiation making extra electrons on the sensor making light! Why didnt NASA airbrush the UFO out LOL! [03:40:00] (9e) Claims NASA didnt say a image was render not really photo from space [03:50:00] (10) GUFON is wrong on ghosting on image but is Rolling Shutter and movement [04:02:00] (10b) Dark Pyramid.. Pauls research episode 1 year ago.. examines Lindas claims and Delonge is just using it.. nothing to do with it.. GUFON didnt research it! [04:09:20] (10c) GUFON proven wrong again.. Indians not faking ghost footage Paul analysis and shows 100 percent of faking it with fishing line. [04:36:00] (10d) Red Flag 2! - the wire LMOA! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

