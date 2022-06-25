China ‘Not Abiding by the Trade Rules’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pc61357a
06/23/2022 Sky News Australia: China is “acting within its own political and military interest” but “not abiding by the trade rules” concerning China’s trade sanctions on Australian goods. It’s not acting within the globe’s interest whatsoever. We can’t really believe a single word that comes out of the mouths of the Chinese Communist Party whatsoever.