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THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Trump And The Rise Of State-Directed Capitalism-MAY 22 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Back in 2010, author Ian Bremmer warned “We are no longer in a global, free-market economy. There are now two systems out there. There is a free-market system, largely in the developed world. There is a state-directed capitalist system in China, Russia and the Persian Gulf. The systems are mutually incompatible. When your principal actors are multinational corporations in the private sector and they rely for their growth on unfettered access to global markets, and state capitalist systems don’t do that, you are going to have a problem. And we are just at the beginning of that problem.” Here in 2026, that is starting to look like a prophecy that is now being fulfilled under Donald Trump with the rise of state-directed capitalism, the antithesis of America First. That warning shot to Trump’s ear back in 2024 at the rally in Butler, PA, is now paying big dividends for the Deep State. “And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.” Luke 4:5-7 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, 16 years ago Ian Bremmer warned that the world was no longer operating under one global free-market system. He said there were now two systems: the free-market system of the United States and other western nations, and the state-capitalist system of China, Russia, and the Persian Gulf. Sixteen years later, under Trump, America is not merely confronting that system, Washington is busy adopting it. Government equity stakes, national-security industrial policy, strategic corporate ownership, and taxpayer-backed national champions are exactly the mechanics of state-directed capitalism. The latest reports say the Trump administration is moving beyond traditional grants, loans, and tax credits and is now taking direct equity stakes in strategic companies. Today’s reporting says the Commerce Department is backing a roughly $2 billion quantum-computing initiative involving equity stakes or minority-investment arrangements across companies including IBM, Intel, US Steel, GlobalFoundries, Quantinuum, PsiQuantum, Atom Computing, Rigetti, D-Wave, Infleqtion, and Diraq. State-directed capitalism is ripped straight out of the Council on Foreign Relations playbook going back as far as 2016 when Trump first became president. The global economic model is shifting under our feet. The same state-capitalist machinery once associated with China and Russia is now being repackaged in America with patriotic language and labeled as ‘America First’. This is where we are on Day 2,258 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve!

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