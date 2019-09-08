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Cannibalism is prophesied!
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56 views • September 08, 2019
Recently, various ones have been looking into encouraging cannibalism as a way to help reduce climate change? Is cannibalism safe for humans? What is Kuru? What about Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease? Is cannibalism ethical? Should Christians avoid uncleanness? What does the Bible teach about the consumption of flesh? How does the Bible teach Christians should be holy? What was Solyent Green? Is it being advocated now? Is human cannibalism prophesied in the Bible? Will famine hit the Anglo-American lands and peoples? What can you do to not have part in it? Is human cannibalism really prophesied? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Cannibalism is Wrong, But it is Coming!" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/cannibalism.htm
A written article of related interest is available titled "Cannibalism is Wrong, But it is Coming!" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/cannibalism.htm
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