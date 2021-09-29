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Explosive: Clark County Commission to discuss declaring COVID misinformation a health crisis
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190 views • September 29, 2021
What a lot of crock!!! Don't these people have anything better to do? . . . Obviously they must be getting nervous and a little hot under the collar . . . the people must be having a big impact upon their agenda!!! So now they are getting desperate to try and stop the patriot freedom wave before their plan goes completely awry!!!
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