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IS THE COVID PARTICLE SMALLER THAN THE HOLES IN THE MASK? Ο ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΙΚΡΟΤΕΡΟΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΡΟΥΣ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΣΚΑΣ;
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103 views • July 25, 2021
IS THE COVID PARTICLE SMALLER THAN THE HOLES IN THE MASK? Ο ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΙΚΡΟΤΕΡΟΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΡΟΥΣ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΣΚΑΣ; https://ugetube.com/watch/Vr5ZPez2ov1OB2G , https://rumble.com/vkb2uj-34109227.html . ΠΗΓΗ-SOURCES: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition .
Η ΕΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΩ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΜΟΝΑΔΙΚΗ ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΗ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΑΙ ΣΩΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΥΓΕΙΑ. «ὃς δ' ἂν ἀπολέσῃ τὴν ἑαυτοῦ ψυχὴν ἕνεκεν ἐμοῦ καὶ τοῦ εὐαγγελίου, οὗτος σώσει αὐτήν (Μάρκ. 8, 35)» https://www.brighteon.com/760ff577-3038-40ae-8ef8-6f93749c960c , https://ugetube.com/watch/CBTCtMiAA6XbNeg , https://rumble.com/vk8voo-34006632.html .
Η ΕΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΩ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΜΟΝΑΔΙΚΗ ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΗ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΑΙ ΣΩΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΥΓΕΙΑ. «ὃς δ' ἂν ἀπολέσῃ τὴν ἑαυτοῦ ψυχὴν ἕνεκεν ἐμοῦ καὶ τοῦ εὐαγγελίου, οὗτος σώσει αὐτήν (Μάρκ. 8, 35)» https://www.brighteon.com/760ff577-3038-40ae-8ef8-6f93749c960c , https://ugetube.com/watch/CBTCtMiAA6XbNeg , https://rumble.com/vk8voo-34006632.html .
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