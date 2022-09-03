Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fear Of The Lord And Knowledge Of God.

Proverbs 2:1-5 (NIV).

1) My son, if you accept my words

and store up my commands within you,

2) turning your ear to wisdom

and applying your heart to understanding—

3) indeed, if you call out for insight

and cry aloud for understanding,

4) and if you look for it as for silver

and search for it as for hidden treasure,

5) then you will understand the fear of the Lord

and find the knowledge of God.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Search for wisdom through knowledge, understanding, and insight.

Then, you will discover the Fear Of Jesus and the Knowledge Of God.

https://pc1.tiny.us/49ayxjcv

#son #accept #words #store #commands #within #ear #wisdom #applying #heart #understanding #indeed #call #insight #cry #aloud #look #silver #search #hidden #treasure #understand #fearoftheLord #find #knowledge #God