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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fear Of The Lord And Knowledge Of God.
Proverbs 2:1-5 (NIV).
1) My son, if you accept my words
and store up my commands within you,
2) turning your ear to wisdom
and applying your heart to understanding—
3) indeed, if you call out for insight
and cry aloud for understanding,
4) and if you look for it as for silver
and search for it as for hidden treasure,
5) then you will understand the fear of the Lord
and find the knowledge of God.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Search for wisdom through knowledge, understanding, and insight.
Then, you will discover the Fear Of Jesus and the Knowledge Of God.
https://pc1.tiny.us/49ayxjcv
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