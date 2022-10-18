U.S. High-End Chip Sanctions Against China Have a Major Impact on Chinese Manufacturing

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53506803
Summary：10/17/2022 Former DFAT Australia China Council scholar Andrew Phelan: The sanctions on the export of high-end chips to China, which has just been started by the US, had a dramatic effect, immediate effect on manufacturing in China