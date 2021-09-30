© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOU ARE OWNED By The Machine! - Social Credit Is HERE! - Vaccine Passports & Global ENSLAVEMENT
Follow
18
Share
Report
4337 views • September 30, 2021
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking global takeover via technocracy with social credit scores.
As the IMF has made clear in the past, your social credit score will be your Google Search, your Facebook history, your Twitter follows. This score will be used to decide what you can and cannot do in everyday life. You will become part of the machine you hold in your hand or sit in front of at your desk. Your compliance will decide the credit score you have. No vaccine? No life.
Of course this has been rolled out over many years with most people not even realizing the magnitude of the mechanisms being constructed around them. China has been force jabbing people and cutting off travel and social life for years with their social credit system. Scare people into compliance by using social ostracization as the threat. No compliance means no one wants to be around you as their social credit falls as well. No compliance means you can't go out in public, eat at restaurants, go to museums or travel. There is no escape. There is only fighting or servitude.
Today, we are witnessing the Chinese style technocracy play out worldwide with vaccine passports which are just the first part of the growing machine. Remember, you have to give up your body to the new religion of state and "science" in order to play the game. So bodily autonomy goes first. Then they own you and can do what they wish with you.
Stand up now or forever be enslaved.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking global takeover via technocracy with social credit scores.
As the IMF has made clear in the past, your social credit score will be your Google Search, your Facebook history, your Twitter follows. This score will be used to decide what you can and cannot do in everyday life. You will become part of the machine you hold in your hand or sit in front of at your desk. Your compliance will decide the credit score you have. No vaccine? No life.
Of course this has been rolled out over many years with most people not even realizing the magnitude of the mechanisms being constructed around them. China has been force jabbing people and cutting off travel and social life for years with their social credit system. Scare people into compliance by using social ostracization as the threat. No compliance means no one wants to be around you as their social credit falls as well. No compliance means you can't go out in public, eat at restaurants, go to museums or travel. There is no escape. There is only fighting or servitude.
Today, we are witnessing the Chinese style technocracy play out worldwide with vaccine passports which are just the first part of the growing machine. Remember, you have to give up your body to the new religion of state and "science" in order to play the game. So bodily autonomy goes first. Then they own you and can do what they wish with you.
Stand up now or forever be enslaved.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.