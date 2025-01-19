BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bob Moog - UniversityGames - #AmITheAss Game (CTP 20250205 S2EFebSpecial1) BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
4 views • 3 months ago

Sadly, given opportunity and means many (most?) happy to be part of, and demonstrate, their part of the #MASSholes Class. Now, the literal review I gave (on/via/at Amazon) for the #AmITheAss game...

"Smart-Ass" and "AM I THE ASS" are absolute great games and as Host of ChristiTutionalist Podcast I cannot wait and will be having Interview with the Creator of these great Games that will air/drop Wed. Feb. 5th 2025 - I LOVE THESE GAMES SO MUCH rushing discussion with Bob Moog (Creator) to air in hopes peeps will understand that I will be providing suggestion beyond the 2-5 Players and that you ORDER YOUR COPY TODAY to play as Couples/Teams this Valentine's Day 2025 Eve as part of your Valentine's Day activities! 2-3 Couples, to play as Teams, see how well you not only know American Society as a whole (in the Survey responses) but how well you know your Mate as you argue privately what your COUPLE response should be for "AM I THE ASS" and indeed see how well you are at gauging responses of what I coined ages ago the #MASSholes! LOL 

#UniversityGames #SmartAss #AmITheAss #MASSholes #RegionalMoralityMayVary 

Keywords
entertainmenthumorfunplaygaminggamesadultboard gamesjlenarddetroituniversity gamesbob moog
