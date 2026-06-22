Dual Wielding the Osight SE 6MOA Red Dot and the Osight SE 6 MOA Green Dot. RXM vs TitanX

Links





Osight SE Green Dot

https://youtube.com/shorts/4nfe5cjG0cA





Osight SE Multi-Reticle Red Dot

https://youtube.com/shorts/kVqQG1S326s





Osight SE Multi-Reticle Green Dot

https://youtube.com/shorts/2sWKNfSylC4





Osight XR Rechargeable Red Dot

https://youtube.com/shorts/LJxzyg_3AC4





Osight S Rechargeable Red Dot

https://youtube.com/shorts/huduM-7EH4U





How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK





Mantis Laser Academy

https://youtube.com/shorts/maDGnb2BYuo





Mantis TitanX

https://youtube.com/shorts/LmvWLaTS99k





Regular Guy Training 11,000 review of Osight XR

https://youtu.be/Q8tht8m3lPc?si=oTLIG9CkupJlvjM3





In November of 2025 I reviewed the Osight SE 6 MOA Enclosed Emitter Green Dot Sight. And before that I covered many other Osight models. Links in the description





Now AmbGun has in hand the Osight SE 6MOA Red Dot. Same specs as the 6 MOA green dot. RMSc footprint, IPX7, working temperature range -22f to 140 f. Powered by the CR1620 battery. Weighing 27.5 grams.





I was going to do some dual wielding with Osights mounted on a pair of 22LR KelTec P17 pistols.





27.5 grams is heavier than open emitter sights…about 10 grams heavier than the Shield SMSc I’m running on my KelTec P17. I found the extra ten grams was enough to cause some occasional malfunctions on one of my P17’s. I only have one PR57, so I went with the Ruger RXM dual wielding with the Mantis TitanX.





One of the cool things about dual wielding these optics is that the brain combines the images coming from each eye so that you kind of see, in your mind’s eye, the optics merge into a single rectangle optic. The optic frames kind of blurred out with what appears to be two glowing dots, one green one red, out there on the target.





I think this mind’s eye blending of the two images is probably made easier by being a full ambi shooter….easily learned by following my series, How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter (link in the description).





Since I can’t film what is inside my head, I put AI to work trying to recreate the “what’s in my head, in my head” view. I spent $50 trying to get something. Lots of failures. Ultimately Davinci Resolve’s AI did the best job.





I started dual wielding the Green Dotted RXM fitted with a laser cartridge and the Mantis TitanX fitted with the Osight SE 6 MOA red dot. Using Mantis Laser Academy’s Duel Drill I was able to dual wield the two pistols against each other. Normally a drill you’d use for two shooters to compete head to head…a very fun drill….see Ambgun’s review of Laser Academy (link in the description).





Then I took things outdoors for a dual wielding mix of live fire from the Osight SE 6MOA Green Dot Ruger versus the “dry fire” laser from the Osight SE 6MOA Red dot. A fun way to spend the day…as long as your range allows it.





I have yet to have an Osight optic fail and that Regular Guy Training channel only got their Osight XR to fail after 11,000 rounds fired. And it failed only when doing heavy sustained fire….such that I suspect even a Trijicon RMR might have succumbed. For normal people, the Osight optics will deliver years, if not decades, of use. I like them a lot.