Dual Wielding the Osight SE 6MOA Red Dot and the Osight SE 6 MOA Green Dot. RXM vs TitanX

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Links
Osight SE Green Dot
https://youtube.com/shorts/4nfe5cjG0cA
Osight SE Multi-Reticle Red Dot
https://youtube.com/shorts/kVqQG1S326s
Osight SE Multi-Reticle Green Dot
https://youtube.com/shorts/2sWKNfSylC4
Osight XR Rechargeable Red Dot
https://youtube.com/shorts/LJxzyg_3AC4
Osight S Rechargeable Red Dot
https://youtube.com/shorts/huduM-7EH4U
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Mantis Laser Academy
https://youtube.com/shorts/maDGnb2BYuo
Mantis TitanX
https://youtube.com/shorts/LmvWLaTS99k
Regular Guy Training 11,000 review of Osight XR
https://youtu.be/Q8tht8m3lPc?si=oTLIG9CkupJlvjM3
In November of 2025 I reviewed the Osight SE 6 MOA Enclosed Emitter Green Dot Sight. And before that I covered many other Osight models. Links in the description
Now AmbGun has in hand the Osight SE 6MOA Red Dot. Same specs as the 6 MOA green dot. RMSc footprint, IPX7, working temperature range -22f to 140 f. Powered by the CR1620 battery. Weighing 27.5 grams.
I was going to do some dual wielding with Osights mounted on a pair of 22LR KelTec P17 pistols.
27.5 grams is heavier than open emitter sights…about 10 grams heavier than the Shield SMSc I’m running on my KelTec P17. I found the extra ten grams was enough to cause some occasional malfunctions on one of my P17’s. I only have one PR57, so I went with the Ruger RXM dual wielding with the Mantis TitanX.
One of the cool things about dual wielding these optics is that the brain combines the images coming from each eye so that you kind of see, in your mind’s eye, the optics merge into a single rectangle optic. The optic frames kind of blurred out with what appears to be two glowing dots, one green one red, out there on the target.
I think this mind’s eye blending of the two images is probably made easier by being a full ambi shooter….easily learned by following my series, How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter (link in the description).
Since I can’t film what is inside my head, I put AI to work trying to recreate the “what’s in my head, in my head” view. I spent $50 trying to get something. Lots of failures. Ultimately Davinci Resolve’s AI did the best job.
I started dual wielding the Green Dotted RXM fitted with a laser cartridge and the Mantis TitanX fitted with the Osight SE 6 MOA red dot. Using Mantis Laser Academy’s Duel Drill I was able to dual wield the two pistols against each other. Normally a drill you’d use for two shooters to compete head to head…a very fun drill….see Ambgun’s review of Laser Academy (link in the description).
Then I took things outdoors for a dual wielding mix of live fire from the Osight SE 6MOA Green Dot Ruger versus the “dry fire” laser from the Osight SE 6MOA Red dot. A fun way to spend the day…as long as your range allows it.
I have yet to have an Osight optic fail and that Regular Guy Training channel only got their Osight XR to fail after 11,000 rounds fired. And it failed only when doing heavy sustained fire….such that I suspect even a Trijicon RMR might have succumbed. For normal people, the Osight optics will deliver years, if not decades, of use. I like them a lot.