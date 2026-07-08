In Real Estate Is A Dual Agent Like A Double Agent?

Long time real estate agent - Chris Berger - gives you a few tips on the real estate and home buying and selling process.





In this issue of the Berger Points Broadcast he discusses the advantages and disadvantages of a dual agent.





This guy has the best real estate tips!





Find more on Chris's Substack at:

https://bergerpoints.substack.com













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22h