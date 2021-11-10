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X22 Report B 11. 9. 21.
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120 views • November 10, 2021
Ep. 2623b - Let The Unsealing, Declass Begin, Let The World Witness The Truth
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The time is now the patriots are ready to declass and unseal it all. The people have a right to know the truth. The people are learning to fight for their freedom again. The people are the key. The [DS] is panicking the walls are closing in on them, all the lies from the fake news to the corrupt politicians is coming back to haunt them. They are now spinning their lies but this will not work. Trump calls for decertifying the elections, timing is very important.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The time is now the patriots are ready to declass and unseal it all. The people have a right to know the truth. The people are learning to fight for their freedom again. The people are the key. The [DS] is panicking the walls are closing in on them, all the lies from the fake news to the corrupt politicians is coming back to haunt them. They are now spinning their lies but this will not work. Trump calls for decertifying the elections, timing is very important.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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