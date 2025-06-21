B17 Leatrile Amygdalin

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I've been doing this since I was probably five years old. So I was a young man. My dad was fighting this battle. We started, obviously, our family started in the amygdalin world back in the early 1970s even though I think of my dad as one of the pioneers, one of the forerunners. His claim to fame was he was the first MD who had the guts to go up against the establishment using Amygdalin in his medical practice. Judy, you and I have talked about Amygdalin, B17, Leatrile. I've lived it so long. They all kind of meld in. But Amygdalin truly is the natural version, what's found in nature. So it's what you can find in 1200 different foods. And it basically is what is in all of our stuff, even when we do this product with a Global Healing who everybody on here knows Ed group and Dr John group and how amazing they are. This is microsomal vitamin C….



John Richardson - 06/13/202

The Real Dr Judy Show with John Richardson and Dr Darrell Wolfe

