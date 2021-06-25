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THE MIAMI CONDO COLLAPSE WAS A CONTROLLED DEMOLITION
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552 views • June 25, 2021
American Patriot News describes the visual evidence for the fact that the Miami Condo Collapse was caused by a controlled demolition.
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