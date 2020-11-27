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Reiner Fuellmich Interviewed Dr. Mike Yeadon - Former Vice President for Pfizer:” Almost all PCR tests are false positives”
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676 views • November 27, 2020
Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer for 16 years, says that half or even "almost all" of tests for COVID are false positives. Dr. Yeadon also argues that the threshold for herd immunity may be much lower than previously thought, and may have been reached in many countries already.
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