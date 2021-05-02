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Is 2021 A Simulation Elon Musk Says Yes
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170 views • May 02, 2021
When I Was In My Teens I Had Often Heard The Hindu Concept That Everything In The World Is An Illusion. What We See Now Is A Modern Day Vision Of What That May Look Like. In My Opinion The Things That Were Once Relegated Exclusively To The Realm Of Religion Are Now Being Explained By Science.
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