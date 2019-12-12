Alex Jones wrong on Pre Trib

This one time phone conversation with Alex Jones turned into a long mission to prove this man isleading his listeners down a dark path to hell putting it bluntlly.This is what the bible say about scoffers.◄ Jude 1 ►18 how they told you that there would be mockers in the last time who would walk according to their own ungodly lusts.King James BiblePar ▾Christ's Coming Judgment(Genesis 3:1-7; Genesis 7:1-5; Romans 5:12-21)3Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, 4And saying, Where is the promise of his coming?Okay, I've spoken to Rob Dew the editor and Chief and Daria that ex army Russian chic over atInforwars and their comment to me about having a debate with Alex and Daria the Russian chicproducer. Their response is Infowars is not a religious show and can't have Pre-Trib or Post-Trib asa topic. If you heard any of Alex shows he doesn't stay on one subject at a time as it seems everythingis on the table, and noting is held back. He makes claims that he's a born again Christian and preacheshow he believes he's saved and his steadfast faith in Christ. Why wouldn't he want a debate to provewhich is correct view of the Church leaving the Earth before the 31/2 years of the Tribulation.I'm a regular caller on the Alex Jones show and I go by the handle of Bible Dan so Jones knows it's meagain,and again,again. Jones thinks Bible Dan is my real name and accuse me of being a liar for usingother names beside my AKA Bible Dan. You, see now, what we are dealing with?I concider myself a spy like the city of Jericho. You wouldn't exactly walk up and announce you're a spy sent by Joshua with the army of the Hebrews are waiting outside the walls of Jericho, why should I?I called in on We Sept 27th 2017 and I had the opportunity to talk live on the air and on the internetshow is seen live on his website www.infowars.com. I wanted to know why he, Alex thought theChurch would go through the 7 years of the Antichrist with the last 31/2 years of persecution under theAntichrist? I rather you watch both parts of the video to get the jest of my story. I remind you Alexpretend to know the bible but Daria had to answer my questions on air.What really got the drama with me and Alex Jones started was an email I sent a challenge to Daria inwhich she replied with ,”Put your money where your month at” ,so she offered me to come on the showand debate Pastor Steven Anderson. I emailed her back, which, I replied with I'll be there.Weeks went by and I emailed to see how the progress was going but Daria made it clear there be nodebate.What is Alex Jones and Daria afraid of or don't want exposed? I'll tell you what Alex doesn't wantknown is that he looks at every believer of Pre-Trib as wack out nut jobs, but he loves that Infowarsmoney coming in to keep funding the Infowars show through the supplements sold at the Infowarsstore. Pastor Steven Anderson and Alex Jones had talked about "After the Tribulation" video made byPastor Steven.Anderson back in Feb 1/13 is shown on the YouTube video link below. Alex Jones in theYouTube video endorses Pastor Steven Anderson's video and his radio and internet viewers to Infowarsto buy the video. I've contacted Pastor Anderson at his Framing The World websiteframingtheworld.com and never receive reply back.Paul quite clear stated in his communication to the Thessalonians that there will be a catching up of thechurch.You read in Matthew 24:29 and Rev. 11:15, Rev. 19:11-16the future event of the The Second Coming of Christ. The catching of the church and Christ seconding aretwo different events. Alex Jones and Daria make mention of Matthew 24:29 as proof of Post Tribulation.Matthew 24:29 King James Version (KJV)29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:Matthew 24:29 King James Version (KJV)29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken: