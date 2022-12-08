True Faith is Faithful Faith. If you say you have faith in God and do not the things he says to do, then your faith is not true faith. You just have faith in your believing, which is nothing more than faith in yourself. True faith is obedient faith. If you have faith in the sacrifice of Jesus Christ than you obey the gospel by repenting, being baptized in the saving name of Jesus Christ and receiving th Holy Spirit baptism. Peter who was given the keys to the kingdom in Matthew 16 preached the first Gospel message on the day of Pentecost and when the people asked him and the rest of the Apostles what should we do? He stated, Repent and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost (Acts 2:38). This is how you obey the Gospel and fulfill the Great Commission. This how you're born-again (John 3:5 Matt 28:19 Lu 24:48 Mark 16:16). It was the Catholic church that changed the gospel of Jesus Christ into religious pagan rituals and idol worship. And it was the reformers who watered downed the gospel to easy believeism without obedience. Jesus said if you love me keep my commandments. If you say you know him and keep not his commandments you're a liar and the truth is not in you 1 John 2:4.

