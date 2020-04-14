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The United Nations according to bible prophecy (Part 1)
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19 views • April 14, 2020
The Book of Daniel and the Revelation are hard books to study, and I won't be able to give a simple explanation. It will, however, paint an general picture of how the animals in Bible prophecy could fit in with where the world is heading, particularly as they relate to the United Nations Security Council. After you have seen the information presented here, you may be able to better form your own ideas about just how relevant these prophecies are at this point in history.
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