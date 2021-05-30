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Episode 22 Memorial Day Special
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180 views • May 30, 2021
In this episode I wanted to thank all the true American Heroes, the soldiers that have fought and died for our freedom. I talk about keeping that freedom moving into the future. WWG1WGA.
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You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
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Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
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