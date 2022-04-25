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SAN TAN REGIONAL PARK HIKE
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THIS BELONGS TO WE THE PEOPLE OF THE USA THAT RESIDE HERE LEGALLY AND LAWFULLY ACCORDING TO THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE WE TOOK AS AS SCHOOLCHILDREN & FOLLOW TODAY!
SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS!
WE, THE USA PATRIOTS, WILL NOT COMPLY WITH THE ORDERS/MANDATES/SUGGESTIONS OF FOREIGN POWERS & THEIR DOMESTIC, TRAITOR COLLABORATORS SUCH AS GAVIN NEWSOM, NED LAMONT, WHITMER, MAYORKAS, TRUDEAU, MACRON, CHINESE CCP, SAUDI PRINCE ALWALEED BIN TALAL(OWNER OF TWITTER & LYFT).
DEATH TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND GREAT RESET!
______________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL, FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS!
WE, THE USA PATRIOTS, WILL NOT COMPLY WITH THE ORDERS/MANDATES/SUGGESTIONS OF FOREIGN POWERS & THEIR DOMESTIC, TRAITOR COLLABORATORS SUCH AS GAVIN NEWSOM, NED LAMONT, WHITMER, MAYORKAS, TRUDEAU, MACRON, CHINESE CCP, SAUDI PRINCE ALWALEED BIN TALAL(OWNER OF TWITTER & LYFT).
DEATH TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND GREAT RESET!
______________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL, FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
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