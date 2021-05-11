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BEAUTY PEN FOR ACNE REMOVAL
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22 views • May 11, 2021
Beauty Pen for Acne Removal
Get access to Beauty Pen for Acne Removal from here: https://bit.ly/3obCCAs
Beauty Pen for Acne Removal is a light therapy pen for acne that's suitable for all skin types and users of all ages. It makes use of the same technology that would be used at a professional dermatologist's office but in a more compact, at-home form. Once you turn the pen on and shine it closely over virtually any area of your face that's affected by acne, the two kinds of light within the pen will fight bacteria while reducing inflammation
How to Use (Step by Step)
Turn On Device To turn on your Beauty Pen, simply press the round power button found on the outside of its stem. It's battery-operated, so you'll never have to plug it in.
Shine On Affected Areas After your device is on, shine it over any area of your face that's affected by acne—except for the eye area, which you should avoid. Bring the pen close to your face as you do so, but not close enough that it touches your skin. There should always be at least a few millimeters of distance between the pen and your skin.
Shut Off and Store
Click the first link in the description below to order Beauty Pen for Acne Removal from official website
#blendbunnycos #Inglotbenelux #dermacol #makeupstudioNL #ColourPopCo #SolBodyCo #Loreal #beautycreations #essence #beautycreations #SneakPeek #UrbanDecay #PRINCE #EyeshadowPalette #SciShow #science #Hank #Green #education #learn #aranda #michael #collagen #GAGs #beauty #products #aging #anti-aging #cream #peptide #dermis #epidermis #glycosaminoglycans #radiation #reactive oxygen species #free radicals #sun screen #retinol #retinoids #uva #uvb #hyaluronic #salicylic #avid #sun block #vida mira #solution #review en español
Get access to Beauty Pen for Acne Removal from here: https://bit.ly/3obCCAs
Beauty Pen for Acne Removal is a light therapy pen for acne that's suitable for all skin types and users of all ages. It makes use of the same technology that would be used at a professional dermatologist's office but in a more compact, at-home form. Once you turn the pen on and shine it closely over virtually any area of your face that's affected by acne, the two kinds of light within the pen will fight bacteria while reducing inflammation
How to Use (Step by Step)
Turn On Device To turn on your Beauty Pen, simply press the round power button found on the outside of its stem. It's battery-operated, so you'll never have to plug it in.
Shine On Affected Areas After your device is on, shine it over any area of your face that's affected by acne—except for the eye area, which you should avoid. Bring the pen close to your face as you do so, but not close enough that it touches your skin. There should always be at least a few millimeters of distance between the pen and your skin.
Shut Off and Store
Click the first link in the description below to order Beauty Pen for Acne Removal from official website
#blendbunnycos #Inglotbenelux #dermacol #makeupstudioNL #ColourPopCo #SolBodyCo #Loreal #beautycreations #essence #beautycreations #SneakPeek #UrbanDecay #PRINCE #EyeshadowPalette #SciShow #science #Hank #Green #education #learn #aranda #michael #collagen #GAGs #beauty #products #aging #anti-aging #cream #peptide #dermis #epidermis #glycosaminoglycans #radiation #reactive oxygen species #free radicals #sun screen #retinol #retinoids #uva #uvb #hyaluronic #salicylic #avid #sun block #vida mira #solution #review en español
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