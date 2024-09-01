BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Zionism Rooted in Satanism? | Dustin Nemos Interview
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
17 followers
2
73 views • 8 months ago

Is Zionism Rooted in Satanism?

With Dustin Nemos | Nemos News Network

You're about to hear part 2 of a 5 part interview with political commentator and analyst Dustin Nemos, from the Nemos News Network. These are his opinions and do not reflect those of my own. That being said, last time I checked we live in a free country.

Dustin’s opinions are controversial but we have a little thing in this country called free speech. This isn’t China or Russia. If you don’t like what you’re hearing, feel free to turn it off. But remember, free speech protects not just your opinions, but the wild, crazy, and controversial ones as well. As George Washington once said, “If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. I know Dustin Nemos.

Stay tuned for part 3 of my interview with Dustin Nemos, Is Trump the AntiChrist?

***

Check out Nemos' research online:

www.theserapeum.com

www.uncensored.church

www.nemosnewsnetwork.com

www.dustinnemos.com

***

ALL SCRIPTURE REFERENCES MENTIONED:

John 13:36

Matthew 12:34

John 8:44

Matthew 13:25

Seed War - Genesis 3:15

Nephilim - Genesis 6

Math Equation for Finding U.S. in the Bible - Leviticus 26:18

Matthew 23:13

Matthew 15:12-13

Matthew 24:36

Revelation 13:13

Enoch 1

Genesis 6

More Background on What Nephilims Are:

https://answersingenesis.org/bible-characters/who-were-the-nephilim/



Keywords
israeljewishjewszionismsatanismgenesisenochjudaismnephilimbiblical prophecydustin nemos
