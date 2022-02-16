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THE PATTERN OF APOSTASY
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10 views • February 16, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges 2:1-23. The phrase ‘the angel of the Lord’ refers to God. It means that he appeared and he spoke to them there. Before that time, the central place where they praised God had been in Gilgal. (This was where Israel’s people first lived in that country.) But now it was in Bokim (which means ‘weepers’).
Many Bible students think that Bokim was at Bethel. Here people buried Rachel’s nurse at the oak where people wept (Genesis 35:8). That is why Bible students think that. God had made an agreement with his people. And he had done what he agreed to do. But they had not done what they agreed to do. Now God said that he would allow their enemies to capture them. They would praise other gods. The people wept and they offered sacrifices. (Sacrifices were gifts for God. They were asking him to forgive the things that they had done wrong.) They were probably not really sorry. Later, they did wrong things again.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Many Bible students think that Bokim was at Bethel. Here people buried Rachel’s nurse at the oak where people wept (Genesis 35:8). That is why Bible students think that. God had made an agreement with his people. And he had done what he agreed to do. But they had not done what they agreed to do. Now God said that he would allow their enemies to capture them. They would praise other gods. The people wept and they offered sacrifices. (Sacrifices were gifts for God. They were asking him to forgive the things that they had done wrong.) They were probably not really sorry. Later, they did wrong things again.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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