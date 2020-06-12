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NWO : ANTICHRIST RISING, WE ARE NOW ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON AND THE WORLD CAN'T WAIT: FOOLISH WORLD!
The Prisoner
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23 views • June 12, 2020
It's like living in the twilight zone as American officials defend the ANTIFA and BLM looters and encourage them to continue destroying family businesses and private properties, the looters are also targeting residential homes but this is not being covered in the corrupt Lame Stream Media.. America is imploding, Zionist Jesuit shill and state governor Andrew Cuomo passed laws which prevent the imprisonment and prosecution of CHILD MOLESTERS AND VIOLENT CRIMINALS. The ANTIFA THUGS are also being released within 24 hours and back on the streets to cause more destruction.. So, child molestation is now legal in NY!!

George Floyd's family and several states are calling for heavily armed UN troops to bring order to the streets of America, did you ever think that American governors would need the UN to restore order on it's streets.. Bush Snr predicted this in his 1991 NWO speech, he actually told the world in a cryptic message that the UN will overthrow the US government as did Zionist shill Henry Heinz Kissinger.. This is why the riots have been taking place and enabled by the US government, this is not just the overthrow of America, this is the Talmudic Bolshevik communist takeover of the WORLD!

Minneapolis council president "Lisa Bender" you'll understand why when you see her / him, anyway he or she has put forward a motion to disband the police and replacement them with health workers, I'm not kidding, see it for yourself, America is losing the plot!!! The UN is reportedly funding and fomenting the global riots in order to enable gun confiscation.. The world is in the ENDGAME stages, it's all downhill from here, global food shortages are coming, if you think the riots are bad now, just wait till you see how bad they will be when they shut off the food supply!!!!

If you don't know what the Talmudic Noahide laws are you should find out because the nations of the earth are going to be subject to them when the Zionist Bolsheviks complete their takeover.. America will be the first to fall and then all other nations will follow, as this video also shows, there is a Satanic element to what is happening and it will become even more evident as we draw nearer to the appearing of the biblical Antichrist and his mark of the beast, because that is what all of this destruction and chaos is leading to.

Mirrored from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lKPmRShoaQjb/
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nwoilluminatianti-christbeast systemorder out of chaos
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