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The Leaven of The Pharisees
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9 views • May 29, 2020
What is a leaven of the Pharisee? The leaven of the pharisees represented the hypocrisy and false teachings that existed in the religious rulers in Jesus' time. The same spirit of the pharisees still exist in Christianity today. If you don't want to be deceived by the Pharisees, then you need to learn to recognize them and reject them.
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