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Pork Chop Dinner w/Homegrown Zucchini, Potatoes & Green Beans
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, June 17th! Today’s Garden to Table segment features how I combined homegrown zucchini, potatoes, and green beans with a pork chop. Also, I braided my recently harvested garlic, planted another round of cucumber seeds while harvesting the last of the vining cucumbers, some more tomatoes, and green beans. And to give my pineapple plants more sunlight, I moved them to a sunnier spot in the north garden. I’m also quite happy with how well the Kabocha pumpkins are growing! 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:48Moving Pineapples

06:12Slight Mildew on Pumpkin Leaves

07:00More Pineapples to Move

08:56Checking Other Plants

09:34Harvesting Green Beans

10:53Checking Pumpkin Growth

11:05Harvesting Zucchini

13:35Checking Watermelon Growth

14:29Garde-to-Table: Veggies & Pork Chop

16:56Checking New Okra & Jute Mallow Starts

17:46Succession Planting of Cucumbers

20:35Braiding Garlic

21:41Harvesting Tomatoes

23:13Harvesting Cucumbers & Green Beans

27:35Harvesting Swiss Chard

28:41Checking Sunflower, Lantana & Pepper Plants

31:47Scenes of Kamakura

32:20Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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