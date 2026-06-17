Pork Chop Dinner w/Homegrown Zucchini, Potatoes & Green Beans

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, June 17th! Today’s Garden to Table segment features how I combined homegrown zucchini, potatoes, and green beans with a pork chop. Also, I braided my recently harvested garlic, planted another round of cucumber seeds while harvesting the last of the vining cucumbers, some more tomatoes, and green beans. And to give my pineapple plants more sunlight, I moved them to a sunnier spot in the north garden. I’m also quite happy with how well the Kabocha pumpkins are growing!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:48Moving Pineapples
06:12Slight Mildew on Pumpkin Leaves
07:00More Pineapples to Move
08:56Checking Other Plants
09:34Harvesting Green Beans
10:53Checking Pumpkin Growth
11:05Harvesting Zucchini
13:35Checking Watermelon Growth
14:29Garde-to-Table: Veggies & Pork Chop
16:56Checking New Okra & Jute Mallow Starts
17:46Succession Planting of Cucumbers
20:35Braiding Garlic
21:41Harvesting Tomatoes
23:13Harvesting Cucumbers & Green Beans
27:35Harvesting Swiss Chard
28:41Checking Sunflower, Lantana & Pepper Plants
31:47Scenes of Kamakura
32:20Mt. Fuji 富士山