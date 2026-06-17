Pork Chop Dinner w/Homegrown Zucchini, Potatoes & Green Beans

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, June 17th! Today’s Garden to Table segment features how I combined homegrown zucchini, potatoes, and green beans with a pork chop. Also, I braided my recently harvested garlic, planted another round of cucumber seeds while harvesting the last of the vining cucumbers, some more tomatoes, and green beans. And to give my pineapple plants more sunlight, I moved them to a sunnier spot in the north garden. I’m also quite happy with how well the Kabocha pumpkins are growing!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll