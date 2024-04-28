Which Priesthood Applies Now??

The Mormons still practice the Aaronic Priesthood. Not only that every male who participates in Temple rituals automatically becomes a Melchizedek Priest which is utter blasphemy. God ended the Aaronic Priesthood. Why? Because He said we only need one Melchizedek Priest and that is Jesus Christ. He is the only one who secures eternal life for His Church. This chart is an extremely easy to understand what Jesus Christ did for His Church.