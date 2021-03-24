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Trump hard core Zionist Traitor. He told you he was a snake
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406 views • March 24, 2021
Trump friend of Epstein and friend of NY top jew mobsters. You know Mr. Grab them by the Pussy with a W.H. full of dual Israeli citizen jews he couldn't be further from what everyone projected on him to be. But he showed himself to be just another NWO stooge vaccine pusher for Israel and jewish big pharma. But you knew he was a snake when you took him in.
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