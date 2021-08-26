VAERS experts. Gov lies. What are the real covid "vaccine" deaths and adverse event figures?

Your chance of dying from seasonal flu, rebranded to "covid" is about same as driving a car. Actually, your risk is probably higher you will die driving your car.This is not about any virus. It’s control and genocide of the people.The Cabal psychopaths are running the world and this is their MO(Modus Operandi).Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports. Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent" a group on Facebook and Telegram. amillionmums.com provides information, support and legalresources to parents being forced into self-sufficiency to protect their children.Albert Benavides has over 25 years experience working in the US as aprofessional systems data analyst and auditor. Albert is a respectedVAERS data analyst who has exposed critical Covid19 vaccine safetyissues from The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, managed byCDC and the FDA.mirrored from: