Bill of Rights: Unnecessary and Dangerous?

During the ratification debates, Federalists repeatedly warned that adding a bill of rights would be unnecessary - and even dangerous. Learn what they had to say - where they made good points - and missed the mark too.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 15, 2023
