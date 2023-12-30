Dr. Ana Ana Mihalcea Joins Reinette Senum





Humanity Is Under Attack





#DrAnaAnaMihalcea #Transhumanism #ReinetteSenum #Satanism

Source: https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/dr-ana-ana-mihalcea-joins-reinette Description: On December 9th, Dr Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, posted the article on her Substack, “Declaration Of Spiritual Independence And Sovereignty Under God's Highest Law. Appeal To The Highest Divine Principle Of Creation. Freedom For Humanity And Ending Of The Earth As A Prison Planet,” laying out the world hierarchy of our planet…. and beyond.

It grabbed my attention enough that I asked her to return to the Foghorn Express for another interview on the very topic. You can find the first interview from last January here.





In this interview, we grapple with the fight to stay human and our ability to stand for Divine Law in the face of evil.