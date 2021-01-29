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#90-Was Antonin Scalia Murdered? New Evidence
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383 views • January 29, 2021
In a shocking interview, a brave whistle blower shares about Justice John Roberts discussing the murder of other Supreme Court Justices What is the root of such wickedness in high places?
The Family Rooted in Absolute Sexual Ethics 10 Part Series: https://www.visionroot.org/absolute-sexual-ethics/
The Great Fraud: The Covid 19 Agenda 8 Part Series:
https://www.visionroot.org/the-great-fraud-the-covid-19-agenda/
Fall of Man Explanation:
Original Root Substance of the Principle, p. 195: https://www.visionroot.org/osdp-original-root-substance-of-the-principle/
The Family Rooted in Absolute Sexual Ethics 10 Part Series: https://www.visionroot.org/absolute-sexual-ethics/
The Great Fraud: The Covid 19 Agenda 8 Part Series:
https://www.visionroot.org/the-great-fraud-the-covid-19-agenda/
Fall of Man Explanation:
Original Root Substance of the Principle, p. 195: https://www.visionroot.org/osdp-original-root-substance-of-the-principle/
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