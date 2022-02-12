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Why the 3rd World Embraces Bitcoin Readily; While US Citizens Remain Skeptics
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12 views • February 12, 2022
Bitcoin is more readily embraced by the third world which does not have financial services that are lasting, secure, and with the government that inflate their money away time and time again or seize their bank accounts.
This is why the third world, and countries like El Salvador which has declared bitcoin illegal currency, or more readily embracing bitcoin and ditching fiat currency.
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This is why the third world, and countries like El Salvador which has declared bitcoin illegal currency, or more readily embracing bitcoin and ditching fiat currency.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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