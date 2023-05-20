⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200 (20 May 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(20 May 2023)





Part I (see Part II) (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7485)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units close to Peshotravnevoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Kislovka (Kharkov region).





💥The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have neutralised the enemy close to Ploshchanka and Kusmino (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been neutralised close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️In Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault units continue fighting to liberate the western part of the city. The units of the Yug Group of Forces provide cover and containment of the enemy on the flanks. Operational-Tactical, Army aviation and artillery have hit the enemy units close to Bogdanovka and Yagodnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian aviation have made 6 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery has performed 73 firing missions. The enemy losses were over 95 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 tank, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 3 pickup trucks and 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of artillery fire and active actions of the Yug Group of Forces, the enemy suffered losses up to 210 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-20 howitzer. In addition, 2 ammunition, rocket and artillery weapon depots of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade have been destroyed close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the units of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit the enemy units close to Ugleda (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Msta-B howitzer.





◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles.

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7484))

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 72 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 89 areas.

One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Kopanki (Kharkov region).





💥Air defence facilities have intercepted 12 HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system projectiles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured GBU-32 guided air bomb.





💥Moreover, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted close to Verkhnetoretskoye, Novoandreevka, Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Ploshchanka and Novodruzhesk (Lugansk People's Republic).





In total, 428 airplanes, 234 helicopters, 4,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 423 air defence missile systems, 9,236 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,100 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,859 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,322 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.