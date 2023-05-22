Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Govt looking to flood Ireland and "Scool" Co Clare in illegal immigration- Michael Leahy. Mass immigration increases demand for housing pushing up prices and rents beyond reach
27 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago |

. #housing #hospital crisis all impacted by large increase in numbers. It all happens without our consent
It makes Ireland less safe.
And government intervention is destroying profitable tourism industry.
Co Clare is getting planted by undocumented immigrants.
Please join and support Irish Freedom Party to build a better Ireland.

Keywords
andmass immigrationreachscoolgovt lookingto flood irelandco clare in illegal immigration- michael leahyincreases demand for housing pushingup prices and rents beyond

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket