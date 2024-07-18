Palestinian Lawyer with shocking testimonies from Detainees that Israeli Soldiers have Raped Prisoners to Death in Detention

Palestinian lawyer Khaled Mahagna recounts shocking testimonies from Palestinian detainees stating that Israeli soldiers have raped Palestinian prisoners to death in detention.

Israel has kidnapped more than 9,500 Palestinians since the beginning of its genocide in Gaza, overwhelming their prisons to the point that they proposed setting up barbed wire cages in the desert to hold more Palestinians and torture them.

Former detainees testify to the inhumane and horrifying treatment they endured. Far-right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir, who is in control of the prisons, suggested a few weeks ago that he supports mass executing Palestinian detainees instead of releasing them and will only provide them with the bare minimum to keep them alive. This is despite most detainees being held in administrative detention without charges or trial.