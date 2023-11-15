"Prepare for the famine" (Service 11-12-23 at a church to God)

Learn of prophetic guidance from the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, in the 1970s on "Prepare for the time of the great famine." Also hear prophecy on Israel, war, and the coming of the Messiah, shared in this November 12, 2023 service at a church to God. People of all faiths are welcome.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.