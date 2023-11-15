Create New Account
"Prepare for the famine" (Service 11-12-23 at a church to God)
Learn of prophetic guidance from the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, in the 1970s on "Prepare for the time of the great famine." Also hear prophecy on Israel, war, and the coming of the Messiah, shared in this November 12, 2023 service at a church to God. People of all faiths are welcome.

Keywords
messiahisraelwarfamineprepare

