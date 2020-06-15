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FALL CABAL - Part 2 by Janet Ossebaard
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132 views • June 15, 2020
This documentary was made by researcher and author, Janet Ossebaard, from the Netherlands, with the aid of countless 'Anons' across the world: ''It contains thousands of hours of research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do your own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independant thinker''
Videos are massivley cencored on Youtube and Facebook etc.. Some parts are even being activley removed.
FALL CABAL's channel:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw
Link to thier vid on Youtube:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCtkYZeQ7Oo&;t=609s
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=subscriber
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
'FLAT OUT TRUTH', truthers group im in and am an admin in on Facebook but currently muted by Facebook for speaking freely.. Please consider joining to learn the truth or help spread it :) https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307/?ref=bookmarks
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
Videos are massivley cencored on Youtube and Facebook etc.. Some parts are even being activley removed.
FALL CABAL's channel:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw
Link to thier vid on Youtube:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCtkYZeQ7Oo&;t=609s
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=subscriber
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
'FLAT OUT TRUTH', truthers group im in and am an admin in on Facebook but currently muted by Facebook for speaking freely.. Please consider joining to learn the truth or help spread it :) https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307/?ref=bookmarks
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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